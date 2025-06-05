Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remembering Tulsa: Justice, Reparations, and the Fight for Healing

By Human Rights Watch
Last weekend marked the anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre of 1921 when the thriving Black community in the Greenwood neighborhood was violently attacked by a white mob, killing more than 300 Black residents, as well as destroying many homes and businesses. As of today, neither the two remaining survivors nor anyone else have received compensation for their losses. Click to expand Image Smoke billows after 1921 Race Massacre, Tulsa, Oklahoma. © 1921 Alvin C. Krupnick Co./Library of Congress via AP Photo On January 17, the US Department of Justice issued a report finding that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
