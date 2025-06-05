Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel’s destructive West Bank military operation fuels mass forced displacement of Palestinians

By Amnesty International
The Israeli military has displaced tens of thousands of Palestinians by destroying homes and essential civilian infrastructure in Jenin and Tulkarem refugee camps rendering them uninhabitable, as part of its ongoing brutal military operation in the occupied West Bank, said Amnesty International.    On 5 June, Palestinians mark Naksa Day, commemorating the forced displacement of […] The post Israel’s destructive West Bank military operation fuels mass forced displacement of Palestinians  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
