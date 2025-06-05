Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Harvard battle is Trump’s ‘Mao moment’: lessons from China’s state-sanctioned university crackdown

By Félix Valdivieso, Chairman of IE China Observatory, IE University
During the 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution, Mao Zedong pushed for the closure of Chinese universities, seeing higher education as little more than a breeding ground for counterrevolutionary bourgeois intellectuals. After closing for a period, China’s universities reopened on a limited basis from 1970, with selection criteria based on class background, revolutionary devotion and connections to the communist party.

It was not until 1977 that the national university entrance exam (gaokao) was reinstated and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thailand: Army Trainers Jailed for Conscript’s Death
~ Jack Ball wins the Ramsay Art Prize among a who’s who of Australian young contemporary artists
~ Victorian principals will soon be able to expel students for out-of-school behaviour – is this a good idea?
~ GPs asking men about their behaviour in relationships could help reduce domestic violence
~ The Potter Museum of Art relaunches with the outstanding 65,000 Years, a Short History of Australian Art
~ The Top End’s tropical savannas are a natural wonder – but weak environment laws mean their future is uncertain
~ World Environment Day Spotlights Communities Fighting Climate Crisis
~ From barren land to thriving forest: The story of photographer Sebastião Salgado’s Instituto Terra in Brazil
~ Cambodian journalist faces more than a dozen charges after reporting on deforestation
~ DRC: Victims still waiting for justice, truth and reparations 25 years on from Kisangani war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter