Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Army Trainers Jailed for Conscript’s Death

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Soldiers march during the annual Military Parade in Saraburi province, Thailand, January 18, 2020. © 2020 Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters (Bangkok) – A Thai civilian court’s conviction of two army instructors for the beating death of a conscript is the first successful prosecution under Thailand’s 2022 prevention of torture law, Human Rights Watch said today. The case highlights the need for the Thai government to punish military commanders’ use of torture and corporal punishment against soldiers under their command.On May 27, 2025, the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Harvard battle is Trump’s ‘Mao moment’: lessons from China’s state-sanctioned university crackdown
~ Jack Ball wins the Ramsay Art Prize among a who’s who of Australian young contemporary artists
~ Victorian principals will soon be able to expel students for out-of-school behaviour – is this a good idea?
~ GPs asking men about their behaviour in relationships could help reduce domestic violence
~ The Potter Museum of Art relaunches with the outstanding 65,000 Years, a Short History of Australian Art
~ The Top End’s tropical savannas are a natural wonder – but weak environment laws mean their future is uncertain
~ World Environment Day Spotlights Communities Fighting Climate Crisis
~ From barren land to thriving forest: The story of photographer Sebastião Salgado’s Instituto Terra in Brazil
~ Cambodian journalist faces more than a dozen charges after reporting on deforestation
~ DRC: Victims still waiting for justice, truth and reparations 25 years on from Kisangani war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter