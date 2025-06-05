Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

GPs asking men about their behaviour in relationships could help reduce domestic violence

By Kelsey Hegarty, Professor of Family Violence Prevention, The University of Melbourne
GPs can engage men who are at risk of perpetrating family violence – and prevent them harming their families. Here’s how.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
