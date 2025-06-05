The Top End’s tropical savannas are a natural wonder – but weak environment laws mean their future is uncertain
By Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Brett Murphy, Professor of Ecology, Charles Darwin University
John Woinarski, Professor of Conservation Biology, Charles Darwin University
A new report reveals the perilous state of nature in the Top End of the Northern Territory. Here’s how to arrest the decline of threatened species and habitat.
- Thursday, June 5, 2025