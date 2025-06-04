Tolerance.ca
One year ago, Australia scrapped a key equity in STEM program. Where are we now?

By Maria Vieira, Lecturer, Education Futures, University of South Australia
In June 2024, the Australian government ended the Women in STEM Ambassador program. The decision followed a report that urged a broader, intersectional approach to diversity in the fields of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

For six years, under the leadership of astrophysicist Lisa Harvey-Smith, the program contributed to research, tools and resources aimed at breaking down structural…The Conversation


