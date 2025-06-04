Tolerance.ca
Final counting shows polls understated Labor in 2025 election almost as much as they overstated it in 2019

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
The polls told us that Labor had recovered to an election-winning position, but they understated the magnitude of that win.The Conversation


