Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodian journalist faces more than a dozen charges after reporting on deforestation

By Mong Palatino
"A concerted effort to present an insurmountable legal and financial challenge for Uk Mao, with the aim of making it impossible for him to continue reporting on environmental crimes."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DRC: Victims still waiting for justice, truth and reparations 25 years on from Kisangani war
~ One year ago, Australia scrapped a key equity in STEM program. Where are we now?
~ The pursuit of eternal youth goes back centuries. Modern cosmetic surgery is turning it into a reality – for rich people
~ Local solution to Closing the Gap – council takes pioneering new approach to Indigenous disadvantage
~ Escape to space with the ultra-rich, or live frugally amid eco-disaster? Jennifer Mills imagines a divided near future
~ Resignation of PM’s press secretary highlights gaps in NZ law on covert recording and harassment
~ Final counting shows polls understated Labor in 2025 election almost as much as they overstated it in 2019
~ USA: Veto of UN resolution on lifting Gaza aid restrictions and release of hostages is shameful and inhumane amid Israel’s ongoing genocide
~ What Vybz Kartel’s no-show in Trinidad could reveal about the sustainability of cultural performances in the Caribbean
~ Honduras: Amnesty International urges authorities to guarantee justice for the murder of Juan López
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter