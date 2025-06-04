Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

USA: Veto of UN resolution on lifting Gaza aid restrictions and release of hostages is shameful and inhumane amid Israel’s ongoing genocide

By Amnesty International
Responding to the US government’s decision to veto a draft UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the occupied Gaza Strip, the release of hostages, and the “immediate and unconditional lifting of all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid”, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, said:   “This latest shameful US veto […] The post USA: Veto of UN resolution on lifting Gaza aid restrictions and release of hostages is shameful and inhumane amid Israel’s ongoing genocide appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>




© Amnesty International -
