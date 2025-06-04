Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Vybz Kartel’s no-show in Trinidad could reveal about the sustainability of cultural performances in the Caribbean

By Dave Williams
Exploring a broader, more significant cultural tension: the unsustainable economics of globalised performance fees in Caribbean markets and the disconnect that emerges when homegrown artists return on purely commercial terms.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Honduras: Amnesty International urges authorities to guarantee justice for the murder of Juan López
~ Getting away with it … sort of. How a dictator and a fugitive Nazi advanced international human rights law
~ Australia’s charity sector is growing – but many smaller charities are doing it tough
~ Australian kids BYO lunches to school. There is a healthier way to feed students
~ Unprecedented heat in the North Atlantic Ocean kickstarted Europe’s hellish 2023 summer. Now we know what caused it
~ Taylor Swift now owns all the music she has ever made: a copyright expert breaks it down
~ Bowel cancer rates are declining in people over 50. But why are they going up in younger adults?
~ Woodside’s North West Shelf approval is by no means a one-off. Here are 6 other giant gas projects to watch
~ Armenia’s Justice System Excludes Persons with Psychosocial Disabilities
~ South Africa Should Address Violence Against Children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter