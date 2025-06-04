Tolerance.ca
Woodside’s North West Shelf approval is by no means a one-off. Here are 6 other giant gas projects to watch

By Samantha Hepburn, Professor, Deakin Law School, Deakin University
Despite warnings of a climate catastrophe, a slew of polluting gas projects are either poised to begin or lie firmly in industry’s sights.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
