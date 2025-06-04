Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Armenia’s Justice System Excludes Persons with Psychosocial Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Criminal Court of Appeal building in Yerevan, Armenia, July 12, 2018. © 2018 Asatur Yesayants/Sputnik via AP Photo Vahagn Petrosyan was 36 years old when a court stripped him of his legal capacity in September 2015, claiming his psychosocial disability prevented him from being able to make his own decisions. For years he endured neglect and violence in institutions, without the right to control his life or access justice.Armenian law obligates the state to ensure people with disabilities are fully included in public life, but the country lacks community-based…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Honduras: Amnesty International urges authorities to guarantee justice for the murder of Juan López
~ Getting away with it … sort of. How a dictator and a fugitive Nazi advanced international human rights law
~ Australia’s charity sector is growing – but many smaller charities are doing it tough
~ Australian kids BYO lunches to school. There is a healthier way to feed students
~ Unprecedented heat in the North Atlantic Ocean kickstarted Europe’s hellish 2023 summer. Now we know what caused it
~ Taylor Swift now owns all the music she has ever made: a copyright expert breaks it down
~ Bowel cancer rates are declining in people over 50. But why are they going up in younger adults?
~ Woodside’s North West Shelf approval is by no means a one-off. Here are 6 other giant gas projects to watch
~ South Africa Should Address Violence Against Children
~ SAUDI ARABIA/UN: Labour agreement must lead to comprehensive reforms to be a game-changer for migrant workers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter