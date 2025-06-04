Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Children need the freedom to play on driveways and streets again – here’s how to make it happen

By Debbie Watson, Professor In Child and Family Welfare, University of Bristol
Lydia Collison, Lecturer in Physical Activity and Behaviour Change, University of Bristol
Tom Allport, Honorary Senior Clinical Lecturer, Bristol Medical School, University of Bristol
Finding ways to encourage children to play in places such as driveways, courtyards and on their streets can help with their independence in the outdoors.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Our worst held fears are being confirmed’: Dozens of bodies discovered in Libya mass graves
~ The atmosphere is getting thirstier and it’s making droughts worse – new study
~ For Haitian migrants in the Dominican Republic, ‘reproduction is like a death sentence’
~ How did humans evolve such rotten genetics?
~ Trump’s Middle East pivot aims to counter China’s rising influence
~ We mapped 18,000 children’s playgrounds and revealed inequality across England
~ Dry mouth, bad breath and tooth damage: the effects Ozempic and Wegovy can have on your mouth
~ Russia has been working on creating drones that ‘call home’, go undercover and start fires. Here’s how they work
~ Damien Hirst at 60: a genius who never stops stretching our understanding of art and life – or a tired trickster ruined by his riches?
~ Gen Z and the sustainability paradox: Why ideals and shopping habits don’t always align
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter