Damien Hirst at 60: a genius who never stops stretching our understanding of art and life – or a tired trickster ruined by his riches?
By Daisy Dixon, Lecturer in Philosophy, Cardiff University
Elisabeth Schellekens, Chair Professor of Aesthetics and Head of Department of Philosophy, Uppsala University, Uppsala University
On the eve of Damien Hirst’s 60th birthday, two philosophers of art explore the true value of the ‘world’s richest artist’.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 4, 2025