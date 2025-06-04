Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Damien Hirst at 60: a genius who never stops stretching our understanding of art and life – or a tired trickster ruined by his riches?

By Daisy Dixon, Lecturer in Philosophy, Cardiff University
Elisabeth Schellekens, Chair Professor of Aesthetics and Head of Department of Philosophy, Uppsala University, Uppsala University
On the eve of Damien Hirst’s 60th birthday, two philosophers of art explore the true value of the ‘world’s richest artist’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Our worst held fears are being confirmed’: Dozens of bodies discovered in Libya mass graves
~ The atmosphere is getting thirstier and it’s making droughts worse – new study
~ For Haitian migrants in the Dominican Republic, ‘reproduction is like a death sentence’
~ How did humans evolve such rotten genetics?
~ Trump’s Middle East pivot aims to counter China’s rising influence
~ We mapped 18,000 children’s playgrounds and revealed inequality across England
~ Dry mouth, bad breath and tooth damage: the effects Ozempic and Wegovy can have on your mouth
~ Russia has been working on creating drones that ‘call home’, go undercover and start fires. Here’s how they work
~ Children need the freedom to play on driveways and streets again – here’s how to make it happen
~ Gen Z and the sustainability paradox: Why ideals and shopping habits don’t always align
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter