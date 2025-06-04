Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A First Nations power authority could transform electricity generation for Indigenous nations

By Christina E. Hoicka, Canada Research Chair in Urban Planning for Climate Change, Associate Professor of Geography and Civil Engineering, University of Victoria
Adam J. Regier, Master's Student and Research Assistant, Geography, University of Victoria
Anna Berka, Senior Lecturer, School of Management and Marketing, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Sara Chitsaz, PhD Student, Department of Geography, University of Victoria
A coalition of First Nations and organizations is advocating for changes to electricity regulations and laws in B.C. to give Indigenous communities more control over developing renewable electricity projects.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
