Taiwan voters set to recall over 30 pro-China lawmakers amid budget cut crisis

By Global Voices East Asia
Many Taiwanese were outraged by 6.6 percent budget cuts, which undermined the operations of National Defence, Foreign Affairs, Digital Affairs ministries, passed by the KMT led a pro-China alliance in the Legislature.


© Global Voices -
