Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What if Alberta really did vote to separate?

By Stewart Prest, Lecturer, Political Science, University of British Columbia
An independent Alberta would be a landlocked, oil-exporting nation. It would have to enter into long and painful negotiations with Canada and the U.S. over every aspect of its new status.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
