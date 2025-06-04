Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three ways to make dental care kinder for anxious patients

By Isabel Olegário, Senior Lecturer, Dentistry, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Paul Leavy, Doctoral Researcher, Centre for Health Policy and Management, Trinity College Dublin. Appointed Clinical Lecturer, School of Dentistry, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Silver Diamine Fluoride (SDF) and Atraumatic Restorative Treatment (ART) are gentler techniques that could help anxious patients get the dental care they need.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Taiwan voters set to recall over 30 pro-China lawmakers amid budget cut crisis
~ What if Alberta really did vote to separate?
~ Google searches for information about cancer lead to targeted ads from alternative clinics
~ How remembering railway accidents from 100 years ago can make the industry safer today
~ Fearful of reaching your next milestone age? A psychologist’s tips to combat the ‘birthday blues’
~ Why climate is an everyday story – but media coverage still spikes around special environment days and UN summits
~ South Korea election: Lee Jae-myung takes over a country split by gender politics
~ Netflix to remake Pride and Prejudice – why Jane Austen novels make perfect period adaptations
~ Extreme weather’s true damage cost is often a mystery – that’s a problem for understanding storm risk, but it can be fixed
~ 1 in 4 children suffers from chronic pain − school nurses could be key to helping them manage it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter