Three ways to make dental care kinder for anxious patients
By Isabel Olegário, Senior Lecturer, Dentistry, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Paul Leavy, Doctoral Researcher, Centre for Health Policy and Management, Trinity College Dublin. Appointed Clinical Lecturer, School of Dentistry, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Silver Diamine Fluoride (SDF) and Atraumatic Restorative Treatment (ART) are gentler techniques that could help anxious patients get the dental care they need.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 4, 2025