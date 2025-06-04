South Korea election: Lee Jae-myung takes over a country split by gender politics
By Ming Gao, Research Scholar of East Asia Studies, Lund University
Joanna Elfving-Hwang, Associate Professor (Korean Society and Culture), Director of Korea Research & Engagement Centre, Curtin University
Liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung has won South Korea’s snap presidential election with a clear lead. With all of the ballots counted, Lee won almost 50% of the vote, ahead of his conservative rival Kim Moon-soo on 41%. He takes over a country that is deeply divided along gender lines.
Lee’s campaign effectively channelled voter anger. He focused on resetting South Korea’s politics after impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol, who was from the same…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 4, 2025