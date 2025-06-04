Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Netflix to remake Pride and Prejudice – why Jane Austen novels make perfect period adaptations

By Shelley Galpin, Lecturer in Culture, Media and Creative Industries, King's College London
The perils of romance, embarrassing families, self-knowledge and love – all wrapped up in a good dose of social satire – are a winning formula for great TV.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
