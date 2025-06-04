Tolerance.ca
Development finance in a post-aid world: the case for country platforms

By Richard Calland, Emeritus Associate Professor in Public Law, UCT. Visiting Adjunct Professor, WITS School of Governance; Director, Africa Programme, University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, University of Cambridge
Instead of disconnected projects driven by external priorities, a country platform enables governments to set the agenda and direct finance to where it is needed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
