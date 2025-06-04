Tolerance.ca
African values under threat: African Commission must defend them

By Amnesty International
By Khanyo Farise A poster featuring an all-white male panel of speakers from Europe, the US and other regions circulated online, promoting a pan-African conference on African Family Values.  The line-up was a tell-tale sign of yet another event underwritten by Global North actors with a clear anti-rights agenda. The organisers were forced to add African […] The post African values under threat: African Commission must defend them appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


