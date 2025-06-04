Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: historian Emma Shortis warns against falling into Trump’s trade traps

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Ahead of Anthony Albanese’s likely first meeting with Donald Trump this month, a US politics expert says ‘begging’ for lower tariffs would be a mistake.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The secret to Ukraine’s battlefield successes against Russia – it knows wars are never won in the past
~ Extreme weather events have slowed economic growth, adding to the case for another rate cut
~ The importance of mangroves in addressing climate change in Ghana
~ Young people who witness domestic violence are more likely to be victims of it. Here’s how we can help them
~ Sudan: Armed Forces Airstrikes in South Darfur
~ Yemen: US Strikes on Port an Apparent War Crime
~ Australia Extends License for Nation’s Biggest Fossil Fuel Project
~ Azerbaijan's silent casualties: unaccounted, non-combat deaths in the military
~ Senior public servants think GenAI will boost productivity – but are worried about the risks
~ A two-state solution is gaining momentum again for Israel and the Palestinians. Does it have a chance of success?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter