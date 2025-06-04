Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Senior public servants think GenAI will boost productivity – but are worried about the risks

By Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW Sydney
Dr Jade Hart, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Business, UNSW Sydney
Kathryn Henne, Professor and Director, School of Regulation and Global Governance, Australian National University
Vanessa McDermott, Senior lecturer, School of Business, UNSW Sydney
Should GenAI be rapidly rolled out to improve public service policymaking and delivery? Or is a more cautious approach needed to rebuild trust after Robodebt?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
