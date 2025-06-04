Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Extreme weather events have slowed economic growth, adding to the case for another rate cut

By Stella Huangfu, Associate Professor, School of Economics, University of Sydney
The economy grew more slowly than expected in the March quarter, as extreme weather and a slowdown in government spending dampened growth.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The importance of mangroves in addressing climate change in Ghana
~ Young people who witness domestic violence are more likely to be victims of it. Here’s how we can help them
~ Sudan: Armed Forces Airstrikes in South Darfur
~ Yemen: US Strikes on Port an Apparent War Crime
~ Australia Extends License for Nation’s Biggest Fossil Fuel Project
~ Azerbaijan's silent casualties: unaccounted, non-combat deaths in the military
~ Senior public servants think GenAI will boost productivity – but are worried about the risks
~ A two-state solution is gaining momentum again for Israel and the Palestinians. Does it have a chance of success?
~ How physicists used antimatter, supercomputers and giant magnets to solve a 20-year-old mystery
~ Gluten intolerance and coeliac disease can both cause nausea, bloating and pain. What’s the difference?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter