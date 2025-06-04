Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The importance of mangroves in addressing climate change in Ghana

By iWatch Africa
Mangroves are a cornerstone of Ghana’s response to climate change, offering a powerful combination of carbon sequestration, coastal protection, biodiversity support, and socio-economic benefits.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
