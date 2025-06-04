Gluten intolerance and coeliac disease can both cause nausea, bloating and pain. What’s the difference?
By Yasmine Probst, Professor, School of Medical, Indigenous and Health Sciences. Advanced Accredited Practising Dietitian, University of Wollongong
Olivia Wills, Associate Lecturer, Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Wollongong
Before making changes to your diet, it’s a good idea to speak to your doctor or a qualified dietitian to make sure you don’t miss out on important nutrients.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 3rd 2025