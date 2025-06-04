Tolerance.ca
Ahead of the Brisbane Olympics, it’s time for Australia to get serious about esports

By Craig McNulty, Senior Lecturer in Exercise Physiology, Queensland University of Technology
Dylan Poulus, Senior Research Fellow at Movember & Senior Lecturer, Southern Cross University
Most of us have heard of esports but many don’t realise the fast-growing world of competitive video gaming features tournaments, university scholarships and billions of dollars in revenue.

As we approach the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games, it’s time for Australia to develop esports talent pathways and invest in infrastructure.

Doing so would create social benefits and…


