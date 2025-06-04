Tolerance.ca
Sudan: Armed Forces Airstrikes in South Darfur

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Photograph shared by a Nyala resident on February 6, 2025, shows the destroyed building at the location of a February 3 airstrike near the Mecca Eye Hospital in Nyala, South Darfur.  © Private The Sudanese Armed Forces killed scores of civilians in attacks that used unguided air-dropped bombs on residential and commercial neighborhoods in Nyala, South Darfur in early February.These attacks were indiscriminate because the bombs used have wide-area effects with limited accuracy and cannot, under most conditions, be directed at a specific military target in populated…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
