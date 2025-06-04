Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: US Strikes on Port an Apparent War Crime

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Burned vehicles near Ras Issa port in Hodeidah, Yemen following US strikes on April 17, 2025. Photo taken on April 18, 2025.  © 2025 AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – US military strikes on the Ras Issa Port in Hodeidah, Yemen, on April 17, 2025, caused dozens of civilian casualties and significant damage to port infrastructure, Human Rights Watch said today. The attack should be investigated as a war crime. As part of its military campaign against the Houthis, who control much of Yemen, that began on March 15, the United States targeted Ras Issa Port, one…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
