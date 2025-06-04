Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia Extends License for Nation’s Biggest Fossil Fuel Project

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Save Our Songlines protesters march near the site of the North West Shelf oil and gas project in 2022.  © 2022 Save Our Songlines Last week, the Australian government announced it had given preliminary approval for the country’s biggest fossil fuel project, the North West Shelf Project, to continue operations until 2070. The facility, on Western Australia’s Burrup Peninsula, is the country's largest liquefied natural gas plant. The extension has been opposed by Indigenous activists and climate and human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch.The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
