Artist Janenne Eaton’s retrospective is a compelling account of our troubled times

By Julie Shiels, Senior Industry Fellow, RMIT University
With bad news-overload it is easy to conclude it is time to disengage. But troubling events don’t go away just because you stop looking. Janenne Eaton’s retrospective reminds us that art can provide new perspectives and a reason to look even harder.

As a respected painter and teacher Eaton has influenced generations of Australian artists. She has exhibited extensively in museums and galleries nationally and internationally since 1978. Lines of Sight – Frame and Horizon is long overdue.

This comprehensive exhibition is aesthetically and intellectually compelling. The paintings,…The Conversation


