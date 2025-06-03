Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian airfields could derail Russia’s war efforts

By James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
Operation Spider Web does not change the Ukraine-Russia war militarily. But the successful Ukrainian drone attacks do bring Russia’s military weaknesses and miscalculations into sharp focus.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hannah Kent’s new memoir is a love letter to Iceland and an ‘enthralling’ murderer
~ Curious Kids: can spiders swim?
~ People with severe mental illness are waiting for days in hospital EDs. Here’s how we can do better
~ Senior public servants think GenAI will boost productivity - but are worried about the risks
~ With a government review underway, we have to ask why children bully other kids
~ A two-state solution is gaining momentum again. Does it have a chance of success?
~ In the trade wars, there are lessons for the US from Brexit. Australia and our trading partners should take note
~ Why the federal government must act cautiously on fast-tracking project approvals
~ Lethal humanitarianism: why violence at Gaza aid centres should not come as a surprise
~ How Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian airfields could derail Russia’s war efforts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter