Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: can spiders swim?

By Leanda Denise Mason, Vice Chancellor Research Fellow in Conservation Ecology, Edith Cowan University

Can spiders swim?

Waubra Preschool students, Victoria, Australia

What a great question!

Most spiders don’t swim by choice. But they sure can survive in water when they need to. From floating like a boat, to paddling like a rower, to carrying their own scuba bubbles, spiders have developed brilliant ways to deal with water.

Let’s dive into the science in some more detail, and look at how spiders handle getting their paws wet, with examples from our local bush.

Spiders can run across water


Water…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian airfields could derail Russia’s war efforts
~ Hannah Kent’s new memoir is a love letter to Iceland and an ‘enthralling’ murderer
~ People with severe mental illness are waiting for days in hospital EDs. Here’s how we can do better
~ Senior public servants think GenAI will boost productivity - but are worried about the risks
~ With a government review underway, we have to ask why children bully other kids
~ A two-state solution is gaining momentum again. Does it have a chance of success?
~ In the trade wars, there are lessons for the US from Brexit. Australia and our trading partners should take note
~ Why the federal government must act cautiously on fast-tracking project approvals
~ Lethal humanitarianism: why violence at Gaza aid centres should not come as a surprise
~ How Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian airfields could derail Russia’s war efforts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter