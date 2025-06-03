Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People with severe mental illness are waiting for days in hospital EDs. Here’s how we can do better

By Sebastian Rosenberg, Associate Professor, Health Research Institute, University of Canberra, and Brain and Mind Centre, University of Sydney
On ABC’s 4 Corners this week, psychiatrists and nurses have warned New South Wales’ mental health system is in crisis. They report some patients with severe mental distress are waiting two to three days in emergency departments for care.

The program highlighted chronic failures in NSW’s mental health system, but the shortfalls are being…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian airfields could derail Russia’s war efforts
~ Hannah Kent’s new memoir is a love letter to Iceland and an ‘enthralling’ murderer
~ Curious Kids: can spiders swim?
~ Senior public servants think GenAI will boost productivity - but are worried about the risks
~ With a government review underway, we have to ask why children bully other kids
~ A two-state solution is gaining momentum again. Does it have a chance of success?
~ In the trade wars, there are lessons for the US from Brexit. Australia and our trading partners should take note
~ Why the federal government must act cautiously on fast-tracking project approvals
~ Lethal humanitarianism: why violence at Gaza aid centres should not come as a surprise
~ How Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian airfields could derail Russia’s war efforts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter