Senior public servants think GenAI will boost productivity - but are worried about the risks
By Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW Sydney
Dr Jade Hart, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Business, UNSW Sydney
Kathryn Henne, Professor and Director, School of Regulation and Global Governance, Australian National University
Vanessa McDermott, Senior lecturer, School of Business, UNSW Sydney
Should GenAI be rapidly rolled out to improve public service policymaking and delivery? Or is a more cautious approach needed to rebuild trust after Robodebt?
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 3rd 2025