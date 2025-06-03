Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Senior public servants think GenAI will boost productivity - but are worried about the risks

By Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW Sydney
Dr Jade Hart, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Business, UNSW Sydney
Kathryn Henne, Professor and Director, School of Regulation and Global Governance, Australian National University
Vanessa McDermott, Senior lecturer, School of Business, UNSW Sydney
Should GenAI be rapidly rolled out to improve public service policymaking and delivery? Or is a more cautious approach needed to rebuild trust after Robodebt?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian airfields could derail Russia’s war efforts
~ Hannah Kent’s new memoir is a love letter to Iceland and an ‘enthralling’ murderer
~ Curious Kids: can spiders swim?
~ People with severe mental illness are waiting for days in hospital EDs. Here’s how we can do better
~ With a government review underway, we have to ask why children bully other kids
~ A two-state solution is gaining momentum again. Does it have a chance of success?
~ In the trade wars, there are lessons for the US from Brexit. Australia and our trading partners should take note
~ Why the federal government must act cautiously on fast-tracking project approvals
~ Lethal humanitarianism: why violence at Gaza aid centres should not come as a surprise
~ How Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian airfields could derail Russia’s war efforts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter