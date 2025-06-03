Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lethal humanitarianism: why violence at Gaza aid centres should not come as a surprise

By Irit Katz, Associate Professor of Architecture and Urban Studies, University of Cambridge
At least 27 Palestinians were reported to have been killed on the morning of June 3 amid chaotic scenes at an aid distribution centre in the southern Gaza Strip. This follows a similar incident on June 1 when around 30 civilians were reportedly killed as people scrambled to get food supplies at an aid centre…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
