Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian airfields could derail Russia’s war efforts

By James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
Operation Spider Web does not change the Ukraine-Russia war militarily. But the successful Ukrainian drone attacks do bring Russia’s military weaknesses and miscalculations into sharp focus.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
