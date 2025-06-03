Greenland’s melting ice caps reveal the true extent of climate change
By Alejandro Gómez Pazo, Profesor Ayudante Doctor. Departamento de Geografía y Geología, Universidad de León
Marc Oliva, Profesor, Departamento de Geografía, Universitat de Barcelona
Xosé Lois Otero Pérez, Catedrático del Centro Singular CRETUS. Departamento de Edafoloxía e Química Agrícola, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
For most of us, first-hand knowledge of Greenland is probably limited to flying over it en route to North America. It’s likely that you’ve heard more about it over the last few months than in the rest of your life combined, but geopolitical debates aside, Greenland is also of vital importance for research into the climate and environment.
In recent decades this territory – 80% of which is covered with ice – has recorded a loss of frozen…
Tuesday, June 3rd 2025