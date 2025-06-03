Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greenland’s melting ice caps reveal the true extent of climate change

By Alejandro Gómez Pazo, Profesor Ayudante Doctor. Departamento de Geografía y Geología, Universidad de León
Marc Oliva, Profesor, Departamento de Geografía, Universitat de Barcelona
Xosé Lois Otero Pérez, Catedrático del Centro Singular CRETUS. Departamento de Edafoloxía e Química Agrícola, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
For most of us, first-hand knowledge of Greenland is probably limited to flying over it en route to North America. It’s likely that you’ve heard more about it over the last few months than in the rest of your life combined, but geopolitical debates aside, Greenland is also of vital importance for research into the climate and environment.

In recent decades this territory – 80% of which is covered with ice – has recorded a loss of frozen…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
