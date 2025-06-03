Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The strategic defence review means three new approaches for the UK

By David J. Galbreath, Professor of War and Technology, University of Bath
In addition to practical measures of investment and expansion, the review lays out the more difficult changes that are needed to respond to security challenges.The Conversation


