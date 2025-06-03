Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Your WhatsApp messages could get you sacked

By Jonathan Lord, Lecturer in Human Resource Management and Employment Law, University of Salford
Gordon Fletcher, Associate Dean, Research and Innovation, University of Salford
Saad Baset, Associate Lecturer & Researcher, Salford Business School, University of Salford
It’s late evening and your phone vibrates with some banter from colleagues. You join the conversation and go to bed feeling part of the work community. You then wake up and have a feeling of apprehension as to how the messages will be perceived.

WhatsApp might have started as a casual messaging app for friends, but it has now firmly become embedded in workplace communication – and increasingly in workplace conflicts, too.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Greenland’s melting ice caps reveal the true extent of climate change
~ Can kelp forests help tackle climate change?
~ Nigerian children don’t imagine women as political leaders: what shapes their view
~ Africa has the highest rate of forest loss in the world – what the G20 can do about it
~ Climate justice for Africa: 3 legal routes for countries that suffer the most harm
~ Ukraine ‘spiderweb’ drone strike fails to register at peace talks as both sides dig in for the long haul
~ The strategic defence review means three new approaches for the UK
~ Moby-Dick doesn’t deserve the ‘difficult’ label – this sea romance was once loved by office workers, sailors and children
~ Sirens: the dark psychology of how people really get drawn into cults
~ What if the Big Bang wasn’t the beginning? Our research suggests it may have taken place inside a black hole
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter