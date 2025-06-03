Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: UN rights chief condemns new killings around private aid hub

UN human rights chief Volker Türk has condemned new reports that dozens more Gazans were killed early Tuesday “trying to access paltry amounts of food” around a private aid hub in the south of the enclave run by the US and Israel.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The story of Maria da Penha, the woman whose name was given to Brazil's domestic violence law
~ Austen and Turner: A Country House Encounter captures the spirit of two great geniuses, born 250 years ago
~ Why climate professionals are often held to unrealistic standards
~ Fewer men are choosing to become vets – ‘male flight’ could be the reason
~ Five geoengineering trials the UK is funding to combat global warming
~ Social media’s push for the perfect muscular body is fuelling a new form of disordered eating — and young men are most at risk
~ The Michelin Guide is Eurocentric and elitist − yet it will soon be an arbiter of culinary excellence in Philly
~ Is methylene blue really a brain booster? A pharmacologist explains the science
~ Autocrats don’t act like Hitler or Stalin anymore − instead of governing with violence, they use manipulation
~ We asked over 8,700 people in 6 countries to think about future generations in decision-making, and this is what we found
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter