Human Rights Observatory

Austen and Turner: A Country House Encounter captures the spirit of two great geniuses, born 250 years ago

By Oksana Hubina, Research Fellow, English literature, University of Leeds
Harewood House, with its impressive history and classic English beauty, is a magnificent place to visit in Leeds, west Yorkshire. The house frequently hosts remarkable exhibitions and cultural events devoted to art, poetry and history.

This time, its doors are open for a new exhibition Austen and Turner: A Country House Encounter, which marks the 250th anniversaries of the landscape painter J.M.W. Turner and the novelist Jane…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
