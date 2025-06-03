Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We asked over 8,700 people in 6 countries to think about future generations in decision-making, and this is what we found

By Stylianos Syropoulos, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Arizona State University
Kyle Fiore Law, Postdoctoral Research Scholar in Sustainability, Arizona State University
When people reflect on how their actions shape the future, they are more likely to support solutions to present-day issues like poverty and inequality.The Conversation


