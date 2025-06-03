Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peace has long been elusive in rural Colombia – Black women’s community groups try to bring it closer each day

By Tania Lizarazo, Associate Professor of Latin American Studies and Global Studies, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
The country’s long-running conflict continues to impact life in many rural areas, which also face threats from illegal mining and other extractive industries.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza: UN rights chief condemns new killings around private aid hub
~ Austen and Turner: A Country House Encounter captures the spirit of two great geniuses, born 250 years ago
~ Why climate professionals are often held to unrealistic standards
~ Fewer men are choosing to become vets – ‘male flight’ could be the reason
~ Five geoengineering trials the UK is funding to combat global warming
~ Social media’s push for the perfect muscular body is fuelling a new form of disordered eating — and young men are most at risk
~ The Michelin Guide is Eurocentric and elitist − yet it will soon be an arbiter of culinary excellence in Philly
~ Is methylene blue really a brain booster? A pharmacologist explains the science
~ Autocrats don’t act like Hitler or Stalin anymore − instead of governing with violence, they use manipulation
~ We asked over 8,700 people in 6 countries to think about future generations in decision-making, and this is what we found
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter