One green sea turtle can contain the equivalent of 10 ping pong balls in plastic

By Xia (Alice) Zhu, Banting Postdoctoral Fellow, Ocean Sciences, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Chelsea Rochman, Assistant Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Toronto
Matthew Mazloff, Researcher, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego
New research estimates that approximately 60 tonnes of plastic debris discarded in the ocean reside within female green turtles at any given time.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
