Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The shattered dreams of young Africans on the Russo-Ukrainian front lines

By Jean-Christophe Brunet
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has become a global conflict, with ripple effects in Africa where some young people openly support either Ukraine or Russia.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
