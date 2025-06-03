Tolerance.ca
China: Address Tiananmen Massacre 36 Years On

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tiananmen Square. June 4th, 1989. © 1989 Stuart Franklin/MAGNUM (New York) – Thirty-six years after the killing of countless peaceful pro-democracy protesters in Beijing, the Chinese government still seeks to erase the memory of the June 1989 Tiananmen Massacre, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should cease censorship of the crackdown, allow commemorations, provide compensation to the victims’ families, and hold accountable officials responsible for abuses.As in previous years, as the June 4 anniversary approaches, authorities across China are making…


