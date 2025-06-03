Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Niger: Six month-long arbitrary detention of human rights defender Moussa Tchangari must end

By Amnesty International
Niger’s authorities should immediately release civil society activist and human rights defender Moussa Tchangari and stop using terrorism-related charges to silence dissent, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), in the framework of the Observatory for the protection of human rights defenders, said […] The post Niger: Six month-long arbitrary detention of human rights defender Moussa Tchangari must end appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
